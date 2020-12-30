Trump calls on Georgia Gov. Kemp to resign

President Trump Donald TrumpGeorgia signature audit finds no fraud in presidential election Pompeo calls for release of Chinese journalist jailed over coronavirus coverage Pence refused to sign on to plan to overturn election, lawyers say MORE called for Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian KempGeorgia signature audit finds no fraud in presidential election Georgia governor waves off Trump's calls to primary him Republicans desperate to avoid floor fight over Electoral College vote MORE’s (R) resignation on Wednesday, hammering him for refusing to back up the president’s claim that he carried Georgia in the November presidential election — despite his loss by 12,000 votes, a result that has survived multiple recounts and court challenges.

“@BrianKempGA should resign from office,” Trump tweeted. “He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States.”

Hearings from Atlanta on the Georgia Election overturn now being broadcast. Check it out. @OANN @newsmax and many more. @BrianKempGA should resign from office. He is an obstructionist who refuses to admit that we won Georgia, BIG! Also won the other Swing States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenGeorgia signature audit finds no fraud in presidential election Pence refused to sign on to plan to overturn election, lawyers say New Lincoln Project ad shows Trump border wall built from tombstones of COVID-19 victims MORE carried Georgia and it’s 16 electoral votes in the November election, becoming the first Democrat presidential candidate in nearly three decades to win the longtime Republican stronghold.

Trump has refused to concede his defeat and his campaign team has continued to challenge results, ringing up a string of court losses in the process.

Trump and his allies have trained their grievances at Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), accusing the duo of mismanaging the election in Georgia. Trump’s tweet on Wednesday, however, marked the first time the president has called for Kemp to step down.

Trump has also sought to pressure Kemp and other Georgia officials to call a special session of the state General Assembly in a bid to toss out the state’s election results and appoint pro-Trump Electoral College members. That effort fell flat, however, and Georgia’s electors cast their votes for Biden on Dec. 14.

Last month, Sens. David Perdue David PerduePush for ,000 stimulus checks hits Senate buzzsaw 2.3 million people have voted in Georgia's Senate runoffs with week to go Intercept's DC bureau chief: McConnell was 'quite fine' with Trump losing reelection MORE (R-Ga.) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerPush for ,000 stimulus checks hits Senate buzzsaw 2.3 million people have voted in Georgia's Senate runoffs with week to go Intercept's DC bureau chief: McConnell was 'quite fine' with Trump losing reelection MORE (R-Ga.), who are facing competitive runoff elections on Jan. 5, demanded that Raffensperger resign over his handling of the 2020 election. That demand was immediately dismissed by Raffensperger.