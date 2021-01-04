Hillary Clinton: 'What we're seeing right now is a president with nothing left to lose''

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonThe biggest example of media malfeasance in 2020 is... Seven Senate races to watch in 2022 Trump voters and progressives have a lot in common — and Biden can unite them MORE blasted President Trump Donald TrumpCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers' 'scheme' to overturn election results 'makes a mockery of our system' MORE on Twitter Monday, calling him “a president with nothing left to lose” amid his ongoing attempts to undermine the results of last year's presidential election.

"Georgia voters, along with a clear majority of Americans, chose Joe Biden Joe BidenCotton breaks with conservative colleagues who will oppose electoral vote count Trump to give Nunes Medal of Freedom: reports Hogan says lawmakers' 'scheme' to overturn election results 'makes a mockery of our system' MORE to be their president. Trump can’t change that, no matter how many oaths he breaks,” Clinton wrote.

In a later tweet, Clinton added, "What we’re seeing right now is a president with nothing left to lose and only one goal—to distract people from the fact that he lost."

Clinton appeared to be responding to a recorded phone call published Sunday by The Washington Post in which Trump repeatedly asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the more than 11,000 votes necessary to overturn the results of the election in his state.

Multiple lawmakers and former and current U.S. officials have called for an investigation into Trump's actions, with some calling them impeachable.

Trump has refused to concede after losing the Nov. 3 vote to President-elect Joe Biden.

Clinton also took the opportunity to urge Georgians to vote for Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock in Tuesday's Senate runoff elections.

"Trump’s desperate call to your secretary of state underlines how much your vote mattered in November—and how much your voice matters in tomorrow’s Senate runoffs," she wrote.