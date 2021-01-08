Obamas to attend Biden inauguration

Former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama Michelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama slams Trump, rioters at Capitol: 'They desecrated the center of American government' Stacey Abrams expects Ossoff, Warnock win : 'I put my money on blue' Michelle Obama blasts Trump: 'Unconscionable to focus on overturning an election' instead of pandemic MORE will be in attendance for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCapitol Police officer dies following riots Rep. Joaquin Castro wants to prevent Federal government from ever naming buildings, property after Trump Tucker Carlson: Trump 'recklessly encouraged' Capitol rioters MORE's inauguration later this month, a spokeswoman confirmed Friday.

"President and Mrs. Obama look forward to attending the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisCapitol Police rejected offer for help from National Guard days before deadly riot: report Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity congratulates member Raphael Warnock on victory in Georgia Pence's adult daughter congratulates President-elect Biden MORE on January 20 in Washington, D.C.," Katie Hill Katherine (Katie) Lauren HillTrump pardons George Papadopoulos in latest batch of pardons Former Rep. Katie Hill files lawsuit against ex-husband, Daily Mail over nude photos Former Rep. Katie Hill granted temporary restraining order against ex-husband MORE said in a statement.

The Obamas were widely expected to be there when Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office. Confirmation of their attendance came shortly after President Trump Donald TrumpCapitol Police officer dies following riots Donor who gave millions to Hawley urges Senate to censure him for 'irresponsible' behavior Kellyanne Conway condemns violence, supports Trump in statement on Capitol riots MORE said he would not attend the swearing-in ceremony.

The Obamas will join former President Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWho let Trump happen? Here's why Manchin, Romney and Collins are about to wield serious Senate power Hillary Clinton trolls McConnell: 'Senate Minority Leader' MORE, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Inauguration Day at the Capitol. Former President Carter, who is 96, and his wife Rosalynn Carter are not expected to attend.

Biden served as vice president alongside Obama for eight years, and the two remain close friends. The 44th president campaigned for Biden in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential race, while Michelle Obama delivered a stinging rebuke of Trump during the Democratic National Convention in August. The former first lady, who is among the most popular figures in the party, otherwise stayed off the campaign trail last year.

Biden's inauguration will be scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic, and officials have urged Americans to avoid traveling to the nation's capital to be there in person. Virtual events are planned, though the swearing-in ceremony is still expected to take place outside the Capitol.

Security concerns have been heightened in the wake of a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters that breached the Capitol on Wednesday after the president urged them to march on the building and discourage lawmakers from certifying Biden as the winner of the election.

The U.S. Secret Service, which is leading security efforts for the inauguration, said Thursday it has been planning for over a year for all possible contingencies to ensure a safe event.