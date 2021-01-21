A Day in Photos: The Biden Inauguration

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), from left, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), President Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff walk up the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Melina Mara / The Washington Post / Pool)

Former President George W. Bush, from left, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama arrive at the inauguration of President Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images / Pool)

Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett arrive for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst / Reuters / Pool)

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president as her husband, Doug Emhoff, holds the Bible during the 59th presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press / Pool)

Vice President Harris and former Vice President Mike Pence spoke before the inauguration ceremony. Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States in Washington on Wednesday. (Photo by Erin Schaff / The New York Times / Pool)

President Biden, right, bumps fists with former President Obama prior to Biden’s inauguration as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst / Reuters / Pool)

First lady Jill Biden places her hands on President Biden during the 59th presidential inauguration Wednesday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI / Pool)

President Biden salutes as first lady Jill Biden puts her hand on her heart on the east steps of the U.S. Capitol after the 59th presidential inauguration on Wednesday. (Photo by David Tulis / UPI / Pool)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden were escorted with their family to the White House on Wednesday. (Photo by Doug Mills / The New York Times / Pool)

President Biden signs three documents — an Inauguration declaration, Cabinet nominations and sub-Cabinet nominations, as Vice President Harris watches in the President’s Room at the U.S. Capitol after the inauguration ceremony to making Biden the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo / EPA / Pool)

President Biden delivers his inaugural address Wednesday after being sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Greg Nash / The Hill / Pool)

American poet Amanda Gorman reads a poem during the 59th presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. (Photo by Patrick Semansky / The Associated Press / Pool)

President Biden, left, fist bumps Vice President Harris during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / UPI / Pool)

National Guard soldiers watch as fireworks go off over the National Mall on Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C. Law enforcement and state officials were on high alert for potentially violent protests as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images / Pool)

