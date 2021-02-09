Biden opposes effort to recall California's Newsom: White House

President Biden Joe BidenDOJ dismissing suit against author of Melania Trump tell-all book Google expands election security aid for federal, state campaigns Biden backs House Democrats' proposed threshold for COVID-19 checks MORE opposes efforts to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomBiden administration sends conflicting signals on school reopenings Political dysfunction and teacher unions are keeping California kids out of school Governors mark 'Ronald Reagan Day' MORE (D), the White House said Tuesday, as a push to do so picks up steam among the governor's critics.

"In addition to sharing a commitment to a range of issues with @GavinNewsom from addressing the climate crisis to getting the pandemic under control, @POTUS clearly opposes any effort to recall @GavinNewsom," press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

Psaki's tweet came a few hours after she was asked about Biden's position on the matter at a press briefing.

Newsom is facing mounting pressure to defend his job as a group, led by retired Yolo County Deputy Sheriff Orrin Heatlie, says it has collected more than 1.3 million signatures of their goal of 2 million they hope to turn in by March 17 to force a recall election.

The group has raised $2.5 million, largely from prominent Republican donors who backed former President Trump.

Newsom is up for reelection in 2022, but he has faced intense criticism from Republicans in the state over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic in particular. Newsom’s approval rating has dropped from 64 percent in September to just 46 percent in late January, according to a poll conducted by the University of California-Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies.

While getting a recall measure on the ballot may be possible, experts have cautioned it is likely to be much more difficult to actually recall Newsom in the heavily Democratic state.