Greta Thunberg presses Biden administration to 'treat climate crisis like a crisis'

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg implored President Biden Joe BidenCNN: Bidens' dogs removed from the White House Federal judge rules 'QAnon shaman' too dangerous to be released from jail Pelosi says Capitol riot was one of the most difficult moments of her career MORE to get serious about tackling environmental issues facing the world and suggested the new administration has not done enough in the arena during his first two months in office.

“Just treat the climate crisis like a crisis,” Thunberg said Sunday during an appearance on MSNBC.

“They have said themselves that this is an existential threat, and they’d better treat it accordingly, which they are not," she added. "They are just treating the climate crisis as [if] it were a political topic among other topics.”

Last month, the administration officially rejoined the Paris climate accord, a global agreement aimed at reducing emissions and pollution by the world's largest countries. Former President Trump Donald TrumpTrump vows 'No more money for RINOS,' instead encouraging donations to his PAC Federal judge rules 'QAnon shaman' too dangerous to be released from jail Pelosi says Capitol riot was one of the most difficult moments of her career MORE had pulled the U.S. out of the agreement, saying it was expensive and unnecessary.

"We need the United States and every country to determine they will get on a path toward net-zero emissions by 2050. That is not something that we will do by countries just stepping up and saying 'hey, we commit,'" John Kerry John KerryTo win the climate battle, we need the intelligence community Economic growth in Africa will not be achieved by a blanket ban on fossil fuels Biden can build on Pope Francis's visit to Iraq MORE, Biden's special envoy for climate said when the U.S. rejoined the agreement.

In January, Biden signed a sweeping slew of executive orders meant to address issues of pollution, sustainability and the changing global climate.

“Today’s actions advance those goals and ensure that we are tapping into the talent, grit, and innovation of American workers, revitalizing the U.S. energy sector, conserving our natural resources and leveraging them to help drive our nation toward a clean energy future, creating well-paying jobs with the opportunity to join a union, and delivering justice for communities who have been subjected to environmental harm,” the White House said at the time.

Thunberg became an international celebrity in 2019 after she delivered an impassioned speech scolding world leaders about what she said was a devastating lack of action on climate issues.

Trump and the Swedish teenager also sparred on Twitter several times during his time in office.