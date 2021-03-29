Biden 'doesn't care' what Trump does at border

President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden to talk infrastructure amid border, voting controversies Juan Williams: The GOP's big lie on voting rights Schumer kicks into reelection mode MORE on Sunday brushed off the possibility of former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Biden to talk infrastructure amid border, voting controversies Juan Williams: The GOP's big lie on voting rights Schumer kicks into reelection mode MORE making a trip to the southern border to highlight a surge in migrants.

"We are putting in place a plan that I feel very confident about, and I don’t care what the other guy does," Biden told reporters as he departed Delaware to return to Washington, D.C.

Trump said in an interview with Fox News on Saturday that he may visit the border "over the next few weeks," claiming members of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol want to see the former president make an appearance.

"I don't think there's a rush for me to go," Trump told Jeanine Pirro.

Trump made cracking down on legal and illegal immigration a cornerstone of his time in office, and the former president has repeatedly criticized his successor over immigration policy in recent weeks as the Biden administration grapples with an influx of young migrants at the southern border.

The Biden administration is turning away many of the thousands of migrants who have made the dangerous journey from Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. But the U.S. under Biden is still accepting unaccompanied minors, who have arrived in record numbers.

The U.S. is in custody of at least 15,000 migrant children as of late last week, and the federal government has struggled to secure enough housing for all of them, particularly during the pandemic.

Biden and his top officials have blamed the Trump administration, saying they inherited a broken immigration system that will take time to reconstruct to adequately address the problem.

But Republicans have argued Biden's swift rollback of Trump-era policies has encouraged migrants to make the journey to the U.S., believing they are more likely to be accepted at the border.

Biden last week announced he was putting Vice President Harris in charge of the border issue.