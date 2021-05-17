Harris headlining Asian American Democratic PAC's summit

Vice President Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisHere's why Joe Biden polls well, but Kamala Harris does not Immigration experts say GOP senators questioned DHS secretary with misleading chart Carper urges Biden to nominate ambassadors amid influx at border MORE, the first Asian American to serve in the post, is slated to headline the inaugural Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Unity Summit this week.

“Vice President Harris is an inspiration for all of our AAPI children who now know that the sky's the limit and you can be anything in this country that they strive for. Simply put, she makes our communities proud," said AAPI Victory Alliance Executive Director Varun Nikore said in a statement.

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCongress won't end the wars, so states must Democrats say it's up to GOP to stop Trump 2024 Hillary Clinton to speak at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders summit MORE is also set to address the virtual event, which is being hosted by the AAPI Victory Fund on Wednesday.

The summit comes as Asian and Pacific Islander voters in the U.S. seek to build upon the demographic's record turnout in the 2020 election. Turnout among the demographic rose nearly 46 percent in 2020 compared to 2016, according to the AAPI Victory Fund. The voter group played a critical role in states such as Georgia, increasing by over 80 percent, helping Democrats flip the Republican stronghold.

In addition to Harris, a number of Asian American candidates made history at the ballot box last year, with Reps. Young Kim (R-Calif.) and Michelle Steel (R-Calif.) becoming some of the first Korean American women to serve in Congress.

AAPI lawmakers are also working to harness the group's political capital, encouraging more Asian American and Pacific Islanders to run for office in the U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat from New Jersey, last month launched In Our Hands PAC, which will recruit and support Asian American and Pacific Islander candidates and other candidates of color.

However, the progress comes amid a rise in hate crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in the U.S. Anti-Asian hate incidents increased from 3,795 to 6,603 in the period between March 2020 and March 2021, according to Stop AAPI Hate.

Last month, the AAPI Victory Fund PAC launched a nonprofit, the AAPI Victory Alliance, aimed at addressing policy through an Asian American and Pacific Islander perspective.

--Updated at 10:19 a.m.