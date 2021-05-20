Trump knocks 'wayward' House Republicans who voted for Jan. 6 commission

Former President Trump Donald TrumpCuomo investigation includes priority virus testing for family, associates: report Anonymous Capitol Police letter to spur support for Jan. 6 probe causes stir Florida GOP passes bill that would clear way for Trump casino license MORE on Thursday took aim at the "wayward" 35 House Republicans who voted in support of the 9/11-style commission that will investigate the riot that occurred at the Capitol on Jan. 6 following Trump's rally.

Trump in a statement slammed the Republicans who voted in favor of the panel, accusing them of not supporting their party, which he called "ineffective and weak."

“See, 35 wayward Republicans—they just can’t help themselves. We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse Ben SasseRomney: Capitol riot was 'an insurrection against the Constitution' Overnight Energy: 5 takeaways from the Colonial Pipeline attack | Colonial aims to 'substantially' restore pipeline operations by end of week | Three questions about Biden's conservation goals Hillicon Valley: Colonial Pipeline attack underscores US energy's vulnerabilities | Biden leading 'whole-of-government' response to hack | Attorneys general urge Facebook to scrap Instagram for kids MORE’s, and Cheney’s of the world,” Trump said in his statement, referring to Sen. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyChamber of Commerce warns 'virus is not behind us' Jan. 6 commission faces new hurdles in Senate Pelosi calls for diplomatic boycott of Beijing Games MORE (R-Utah), Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) and Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyTrump's 'big lie' is just a ploy The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Republicans seek to sink Jan. 6 commission Michigan judge rejects one of last challenges to 2020 election results MORE (R-Wyo.), who was recently removed from her House GOP leadership position.

“Unfortunately, we do. Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!”

His statement came after the House voted to approve the commission to probe what role the former president had in the Jan. 6 insurrection, in which Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in an effort to stop the count of President Biden Joe BidenIsrael-Hamas ceasefire could come as soon as Friday: report US opposes UN resolution calling on Israel-Gaza ceasefire Parents of 54 migrant children found after separation under Trump administration MORE's Electoral College victory.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse approves Jan. 6 commission over GOP objections House rejects GOP effort to roll back chamber's mask mandate Pence's brother will vote against Jan. 6 commission MORE (D-Calif.) on Thursday praised the 35 Republicans who supported the commission.

“This is the Grand Old Party, the party’s done so much for our country. And quite frankly, many Republicans have courageously withstood the — shall we say — the assault on our democracy that is going forth,” she said.

“When you think of the Republicans and you think courage that they’ve had in the electoral system in our country and election decisions that have been made to support the fact that the election was legitimate. Many Republicans were the ones who came forward,” she added.

Five people died before, during or after the Capitol attack, including a Capitol police officer.

Trump recently called for the debate on the commission to end “immediately” on Tuesday.