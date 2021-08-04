Biden called Shontel Brown to congratulate her after Ohio primary win

President BidenJoe BidenFive takeaways from the Ohio special primaries FDA aims to give full approval to Pfizer vaccine by Labor Day: report Overnight Defense: Police officer killed in violence outside Pentagon | Biden officials back repeal of Iraq War authorization | NSC pushed to oversee 'Havana Syndrome' response MORE called Shontel Brown on Tuesday evening to congratulate her after she won the Democratic primary to fill the Ohio congressional seat vacated by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia FudgeMarcia FudgeBriahna Joy Gray: Voters are 'torn' over Ohio special election Shontel Brown wins Ohio Democratic primary in show of establishment strength The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - White House, Dems play blame game over evictions MORE.
Biden called Brown and “extended his congratulations to her,” White House press secretary Jen PsakiJen PsakiBiden rebukes GOP governors for barring mask mandates Florida becomes epicenter of COVID-19 surge The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by AT&T - Simone wins bronze with altered beam routine MORE told reporters at a briefing Wednesday afternoon.
“He is focused on delivering for the people of Ohio and across the country, as is she. We know his agenda, including investing in our country’s infrastructure, helping grow our economy, creating good-paying, middle class jobs is broadly popular with the American people,” Psaki continued. “He is laser-focused on delivering. More Democrats means more ability to deliver on that.”
Biden didn’t endorse a candidate in the race, however, Brown used her campaign to paint herself as an ally to Biden.
The race demonstrates divisions within the Democratic Party, with House Majority Whip James Clyburn (S.C.) and other establishment figures campaigning for Brown while progressives leaders such as Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersFive takeaways from the Ohio special primaries Briahna Joy Gray: Voters are 'torn' over Ohio special election Shontel Brown wins Ohio Democratic primary in show of establishment strength MORE (I-Vt.) stumped for Turner. There were 13 candidates in the race but Brown and Turner were the clear front-runners.
Brown was leading Turner 51 percent to 44 percent when The Associated Press called the race Tuesday night.
