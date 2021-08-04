Biden called Shontel Brown to congratulate her after Ohio primary win

By Morgan Chalfant - 08/04/21 01:25 PM EDT
 
President Biden called Shontel Brown on Tuesday evening to congratulate her after she won the Democratic primary to fill the Ohio congressional seat vacated by Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge.

Biden called Brown and "extended his congratulations to her," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters at a briefing Wednesday afternoon.

“He is focused on delivering for the people of Ohio and across the country, as is she. We know his agenda, including investing in our country’s infrastructure, helping grow our economy, creating good-paying, middle class jobs is broadly popular with the American people,” Psaki continued. “He is laser-focused on delivering. More Democrats means more ability to deliver on that.”

Brown, the Democratic Party chair in Cuyahoga County, defeated progressive firebrand and former state Sen. Nina Turner in the primary for Ohio’s deep-blue 11th Congressional District. Brown's victory was a major win for the Democratic establishment and blow to the progressive movement, and her primary triumph essentially guarantees she will be elected to replace Fudge in the general election.

Biden didn’t endorse a candidate in the race, however, Brown used her campaign to paint herself as an ally to Biden.

The race demonstrates divisions within the Democratic Party, with House Majority Whip James Clyburn (S.C.) and other establishment figures campaigning for Brown while progressives leaders such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) stumped for Turner. There were 13 candidates in the race but Brown and Turner were the clear front-runners.

Brown was leading Turner 51 percent to 44 percent when The Associated Press called the race Tuesday night.



