Biden expected to campaign for Newsom in California next week

President Biden Joe BidenSpotlight turns to GOP's McCarthy in Jan. 6 probe Biden visits union hall to mark Labor Day Biden approves disaster funds for NJ, NY after Ida flooding MORE is expected to travel to California next week to campaign on behalf of California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomSupreme Court trashed its own authority in a rush to gut Roe v Wade Juan Williams: Labor's surprising winning streak Harris to campaign for Gavin Newsom ahead of recall election MORE (D) ahead of the Sept. 14 recall election.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiGovernment should not be the information police White House says ball is in Congress's court on voting rights, abortion Harris to campaign for Gavin Newsom ahead of recall election MORE told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday that Biden would travel to California “early next week” and signaled more information was forthcoming on the trip.

“He will be, I expect we’ll have more to report to all of you, or announce, on a trip he’ll take early next week,” Psaki told reporters when asked if Biden would be traveling to California to assist Newsom ahead of the recall.

Her comments suggest Biden will travel to California on Monday, just a day before Tuesday’s recall election. Biden is scheduled to travel to three memorial sites to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday and will spend the remainder of the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Del.

Vice President Harris, who previously represented California as a senator, is already scheduled to travel to California to campaign for Newsom on Wednesday ahead of the recall election. She had initially planned an earlier trip in August, but it was scrapped after a suicide bombing killed 13 American service members in Afghanistan as U.S. troops withdrew from the country.

Biden’s expected appearance in California will be his second major campaign event since taking office in January. Biden headed to Virginia in July to boost Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is running to be Virginia’s next governor.

Polls show that Newsom is in a good position to remain governor. An average of polls by FiveThirtyEight shows that 53 percent support keeping him in office, while 42.6 percent support removing him.