Biden to stump for Newsom on Monday during western swing

President Biden will travel to California on Monday to campaign on behalf of California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), one day before the state's recall election, a source familiar with the plans confirmed to The Hill.

The campaign rally will take place in Long Beach, Calif., the Los Angeles Times reported, ahead of the election on Sept. 14. The trip on Monday will also include stops in Boise, Idaho, and Sacramento to access damage from the wildfires in the region.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiDefense & National Security: The post-airlift evacuation struggle Conway and Spicer fire back at White House over board resignation requests Overnight Health Care — Biden to redouble on pandemic efforts MORE told reporters earlier this week that Biden would travel to California “early next week.”

The president’s trip follows Vice President Harris’ campaign stop for Newsom on Wednesday. Harris, who was a senator from California, spoke at an event in San Leandro, Calif.

She called the recall a “political game” and praised Newsom’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his support for workers, women, and voting rights.

Former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaElder warns of 'shenanigans' in California recall election Obama cuts ad in support of Newsom ahead of California recall Pelosi, blaming Trump for debt, vows to raise borrowing limit MORE also has extended his support for Newsom this week, cutting an ad in which he tells California voters that they have a “big choice to make” in the election, while also defending Newsom’s pandemic job performance.

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder is leader among dozens of candidates seeking to replace Newsom. However, recent polls have shown a majority of Californians want the governor to remain in office.

Monday’s trip is Biden’s second campaign stop of his presidency. In July, he campaigned for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia gubernatorial race.

On Saturday, Biden is traveling to three memorial sites to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and will spend the rest of the weekend at his home in Wilmington, Del.