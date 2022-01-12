Quinnipiac poll shows Biden with 33 percent approval rating

Just one-third of Americans approve of the job President Biden Joe BidenMcConnell: Rounds 'told the truth' about 2020 election Abrams thanks Biden for Georgia speech, backs call for Senate rules change Overnight Health Care — Biden officials take heat at Senate hearing MORE is doing, a new low for the president in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

The poll showed Biden's approval rating had dipped slightly from last November, when his approval rating was 36 percent. It continued a troubling trend for Biden, whose approval rating has steadily declined in each Quinnipiac Poll released over the last several months.

And it follows a broader trend of underwater polling numbers for Biden as he grapples with a series of difficult issues to tackle, such as rising prices, a persistent coronavirus pandemic and disagreements within his own party that have stalled progress on his Build Back Better agenda.

Wednesday's tough poll numbers are attributed largely to poor marks from independent voters, 57 percent of whom said they disapproved of Biden's job performance, compared to 25 percent who approved.

Biden also saw his approval among Democrats dip from 87 percent in November to 75 percent in the latest poll.

Among registered voters, 35 percent approved of Biden's job performance, while 54 percent disapproved, according to the poll.

Also hurting Biden's approval rating in the poll was a majority of respondents disapproving of his handling of key issues.

The poll found 57 percent disapproved of Biden's handling of the economy; 54 percent disapproved of his handling of foreign policy; and 55 percent disapproved of his handling of the pandemic, which was once a consistent bright spot for Biden.

Still, the poll showed some cause for optimism for Biden with the midterm elections on the horizon. The survey found respondents were split on which party they'd rather see win the majority in the House, with 43 percent preferring the GOP and 42 percent saying Democrats. In the Senate, 45 percent said they'd like to see the GOP in control, and 41 percent said Democrats.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,313 adults from Jan. 7-10, meaning it took place after Biden's speech marking the anniversary of the Capitol insurrection. It has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.