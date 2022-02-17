Biden touts infrastructure law with vulnerable Democrat in Ohio

President Biden Joe BidenTrump-nominated FAA administrator to resign at end of March Senate slips within 48 hours of government shutdown deadline Trump issues endorsements in Texas congressional races MORE appeared alongside a vulnerable House Democrat in Ohio on Thursday to promote the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law and a $1 billion investment to restore the Great Lakes that the law funds.

Biden traveled to Lorain, Ohio, and delivered a speech focused on the Great Lakes initiative and the broader infrastructure law, saying it would bring jobs to Ohio while also fixing highways, removing lead pipes and expanding access to broadband.

“It’s going to allow the most significant restoration of the Great Lakes in the history of the Great Lakes," Biden said. "We’re rebuilding America."

Biden quoted novelist Toni Morrison, a native of Lorain, during his speech as he promised more prosperous days for the community were ahead.

“Places like Lorain have a lot of proud yesterdays. Now they’re going to have some brighter tomorrows,” he said, echoing a famous quote from Morrison’s novel “Beloved.”

Biden was joined by Rep. Marcy Kaptur Marcia (Marcy) Carolyn KapturThe America COMPETES Act will help businesses and workers make it in America Overnight Energy & Environment — Biden tries to reverse Trump on power plants 23 House Democrats call for Biden to keep full climate funds in Build Back Better MORE (D-Ohio), who represents Ohio’s 9th Congressional District and is expected to face a difficult reelection later this year due to redistricting.

Biden’s low poll numbers have raised questions about whether more vulnerable Democrats will keep their distance from the president headed into the November midterm elections.

However, his bond with Kaptur, who greeted Biden when he landed in Cleveland, was on full display.

Introducing Biden, Kaptur recognized him as the first sitting president to visit Lorain and argued he has done the most for the region out of the six presidents she has witnessed as a member of Congress.

“I can honestly say, President Biden, you have done more good works to benefit this region already and into the future with the passage of the Rescue and Infrastructure and Jobs acts than any other president whom I have walked alongside as a member of Congress,” Kaptur said.

“The burdens you bear are extremely heavy,” she added. “Russia stands at Ukraine’s border and we pray for peace. We know, we have an idea of what you are doing in working with our allies to make that possible.”

The trip came at a complicated time for Biden as his administration braces for a Russian invasion of Ukraine. As he departed the White House Thursday morning, Biden told reporters the threat of Russian invasion is “very high” and that he believed it would occur “within the next several days.”

Biden briefly acknowledged the crisis at the end of his remarks in Ohio, saying he had to return to Washington quickly because of the weather.

“And there’s a little thing going on in Europe right now,” he added.