READ: Biden’s State of the Union address
President Biden on Tuesday night delivered the first State of the Union speech of his presidency under the cloud of an escalating war in Ukraine.
The president used the moment to address the conflict as well as lay out plans to combat inflation and the coronavirus pandemic.
Read the full remarks as prepared for delivery in the file below.
BidenSOTU_2022 by Brandon Conradis on Scribd
