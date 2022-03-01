trending:

Administration

READ: Biden’s State of the Union address

by The Hill Staff - 03/01/22 10:13 PM ET
President Joe Biden gives remarks in Statuary Hall of the U.S Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, January 6, 2022 to mark the one year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.
Greg Nash

President Biden on Tuesday night delivered the first State of the Union speech of his presidency under the cloud of an escalating war in Ukraine.

The president used the moment to address the conflict as well as lay out plans to combat inflation and the coronavirus pandemic. 

Read the full remarks as prepared for delivery in the file below.

BidenSOTU_2022 by Brandon Conradis on Scribd

