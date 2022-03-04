Harris to travel to Poland, Romania next week

Vice President Harris will travel to Romania and Poland next week as Ukraine faces a massive invasion by Russia, sources tell The Hill.

Harris will leave for the region on Wednesday, the sources say, and will return two days later.

The Hill reported on Thursday that the White House was actively discussing sending Harris to the area to visit troops stationed in Romania and to the border, where a refugee crisis has seen more than 1 million people flee the country since the Russian invasion.

The vice president’s office declined to comment on Harris’s travel plans. But a White House official told The Hill that Harris has been “deeply involved in the administration’s engagement with allies and partners.”

Harris, who recently returned from the Munich Security Conference, spoke this week to Poland’s prime minister and Romania’s prime minister as well as other leaders from European allies to discuss the response to Russia’s invasion. An official said those talks were meant “to underscore the strength and unity of our alliance.

“You can expect the vice president will continue to engage with allies and partners on these issues,” the official said.