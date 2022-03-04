Pence: No room in GOP for 'apologists for Putin'

Former Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceOvernight Defense & National Security — White House seeks billion for Ukraine Jan. 6 panel claims Trump 'engaged in criminal conspiracy' California bar investigating John Eastman for possible ethics violations MORE on Friday will rebuke those in the Republican Party who have praised Russian President Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinKennedy Center lights up in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine Russian opera star ditches Met performances to avoid Putin rebuke DHS grants temporary immigration status to all Ukrainians in the US MORE in recent weeks, including most prominently former President Trump Donald TrumpMcCarthy-backed Republican wins contested Texas House primary DHS grants temporary immigration status to all Ukrainians in the US Senate GOP shrugs off latest Trump revelation MORE.

"There is no room in this party for apologists for Putin. There is only room for champions of freedom," Pence will tell a gathering of Republican National Committee (RNC) donors, according to excerpts shared with The Hill.

The comments from Pence are a tacit criticism of Trump and others who have complimented Putin's intelligence and strategy as he directed Russia to invade Ukraine without provocation.

Trump last week said on a radio show that Putin's decision to unilaterally declare portions of eastern Ukraine as independent republics was "pretty savvy" and "genius." Putin's recognition of those territories preceded a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoPompeo awarded presidential honor in Taiwan Deliver a punch, Joe: Don't let Putin upstage your State of the Union speech Overnight Defense & National Security — Ukraine stands as Russian frustration grows MORE earlier this year also referred to Putin as a "talented statesman" with "lots of gifts."

And Tucker Carlson Tucker CarlsonJon Stewart rips 'dishonest propagandist' Tucker Carlson for Putin comments Latest energy wake-up call: How long must we depend on autocratic petro-states? Fox News tops February cable ratings as Ukraine coverage continues MORE, an influential Fox News host, questioned why Americans should hate Putin and described Ukraine as a country essentially managed by the U.S. government.

Those comments have drawn blowback from many in the Republican Party, especially as Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukraine and indiscriminately fired missiles at civilian centers and a nuclear facility, raising the risk of catastrophic casualties.

Trump shifted his tone earlier this week, calling Russia's invasion of Ukraine "a holocaust."

The Trump administration during its four years imposed harsh sanctions on Russia, but Trump himself frequently faced criticism for his praise of Putin personally and his rejection of the intelligence community's determination that Moscow interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Pence, in his speech on Friday night, is expected to praise the strength of the NATO alliance, which has offered reinforcements to Ukraine in the form of equipment and positioned troops along its eastern flank to protect against Russia expanding its attacks beyond Ukraine, which is not a NATO member.

“To those who argue that NATO expansion is somehow responsible for the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ask yourself, where would our friends in Eastern Europe be today if they were not in NATO?" Pence will say, according to prepared remarks.