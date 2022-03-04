Biden to address Democratic retreats next week

President Biden will speak to Senate Democrats and House Democrats at their respective caucus retreats next week as the party charts its path ahead of November’s midterms, according to the White House.

Biden will speak Wednesday at the Senate Democratic caucus retreat, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. The president will address Democratic National Committee members on Thursday night at their winter meeting, and he will travel to Philadelphia on Friday to speak at the House Democratic Caucus retreat.

Last year, Biden and Vice President Harris addressed Democratic summits held virtually because of COVID-19 concerns.

The speeches to party members will take place a week after Biden delivered his State of the Union address, in which he laid out his priorities for the year.

The president urged members to pass key pieces of his agenda, including a child tax credit, an increase in the minimum wage, a pro-union bill, legislation to lower the cost of health care and other measures.

Democrats likely face an uphill battle to retain narrow majorities in the House and Senate given historical trends in which the party in power tends to lose seats in the midterms.