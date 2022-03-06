Blinken says Poland sending fighter jets to Ukraine gets a ‘green light’ from US

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that plans for Poland to send a fighter jets to Ukraine have gotten “the green light” from the U.S. and that the Biden administration would work to backfill those needs.

Host Margaret Brennan on CBS’s “Face the Nation” asked Blinken, “If, for instance, the Polish government, a NATO member, wants to send fighter jets, does that get a green light from the U.S.?”

“That gets the green light. In fact, we’re talking with our Polish friends right now about what we might be able to backfill their needs if in fact they choose to provide these fighter jets to the Ukrainians. What can we do? How can we help to make sure that they get something to backfill the planes that they’re handing over to the Ukrainians?” said Blinken, who is currently in Moldova, Ukraine’s southeastern neighboring country.

.@SecBlinken: The U.S. has given the “green light” to NATO countries if they choose to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, one day after President Zelensky made a plea to members of Congress to provide them during a Saturday Zoom call. https://t.co/liDkdNCAFI pic.twitter.com/3vHqk6YzQe — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 6, 2022

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield echoed Blinken’s remarks on ABC’s “This Week.”

“We have been in close consultations with the Polish government as well as with our other NATO allies on this issue. We have not in any way opposed the Polish government providing these jets to Ukraine, and we’re working, as you noted, to see how we can backfill for them,” she said.