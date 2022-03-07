Group trying to disbar lawyers who worked on Trump’s post-election lawsuits

A dark money group with connections to the Democratic Party is reportedly looking to disbar and discredit more than 100 lawyers who worked on former President Trump’s post-election lawsuits.

The 65 Project, named after the 65 lawsuits filed to overturn the 2020 election results, has already filed 10 ethics complaints and will air advertisements in contentious states as part of the plan, which was first reported by Axios.

On its website, the group notes that judges appointed by both parties found Trump’s election fraud filings “bogus and riddled with false statements” following the election.

“But success in the courtroom was not the only objective,” the group writes. “Instead, the lawyers bringing these claims knew they were a key component of a larger effort to discredit the 2020 presidential election — and all future elections in which their preferred candidate lost.”

Specifically, the group is set to spend millions on the effort to target 111 attorneys in 26 states, all of whom were involved in pushes to challenge or reverse 2020 election results. States targeted for advertisements include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

There has been no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election results that the lawyers attempted to overturn; however, the false narrative pushed by Trump and his allies is expected to play a central role in the 2024 midterms, as a number of GOP-led states have revised their voting laws in response to the so-called big lie.

Former Senate Majority Leader Tom Daschle (D-S.D.) and Paul Rosenzweig, who served as former senior counsel for Ken Starr’s Whitewater investigation and was part of former President George W. Bush’s Department of Homeland Security, are advisory board members for the group.

Former Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Christine Durham and Roberta Ramo, who was American Bar Association’s first female president, are also members of the board, according to its website.

David Brock, founder of Media Matters for America and the super PAC American Bridge 21st Century, will advise the group.

Brock told Axios the idea was to “not only bring the grievances in the bar complaints, but shame them and make them toxic in their communities and in their firms.”

But Paul Davis, one of the attorneys targeted by the group, said, “This move is nothing more than a desperate attempt by leftist hacks and mercenaries.”