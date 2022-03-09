Trump’s plane made emergency landing after GOP retreat: reports

A private plane carrying former President Trump made an emergency landing on Saturday after one of its engines failed shortly after his appearance at a Republican National Committee (RNC)-hosted donor retreat in New Orleans, according to Politico and The Washington Post.

The former president was traveling back to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Fla., from the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans in a private jet when the pilot decided to turn around and return to the airport.

The plane was in the air for between 20 and 30 minutes before one of the engines failed over the Gulf of Mexico, a source told Politico.

Trump was in New Orleans to give a speech to donors at the RNC retreat, which also featured speakers including the former president’s No. 2, former Vice President Mike Pence.