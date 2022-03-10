Trump issues fundraising email about ‘Trump Force One’ after emergency landing

Former President Trump’s campaign sent out a fundraising email titled “Update: Trump Force One” just days after a jet flying him to Mar-a-Lago made an emergency landing when one of its engines failed.

Trump, through his Save America PAC, sent his supporters an email titled “Update: Trump Force One” in which he said that “my team is building a BRAND NEW Trump Force One.”

He added that the construction of this plane has been under wraps and said “I can’t wait to unveil it for everyone to see.”

The fundraising email said he had “a very important update on his plane” and asked potential donors if they remember how the former president used to travel across the U.S. in his own “Trump Force One” before he became “the greatest President of all time.”

The email included a GIF of a plane taking off with a poll giving donors “yes” or “no” options if they wanted to see his new plane.