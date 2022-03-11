trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Biden signs stopgap funding bill to avert shutdown

by Morgan Chalfant - 03/11/22 6:11 PM ET
President Biden in the Oval Office
Associated Press/Alex Brandon
President Biden speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday in Washington.

President Biden on Friday signed legislation to fund federal government operations in the short term, averting a government shutdown before a midnight deadline.

The continuing resolution Biden signed funds the government through March 15, buying time for a sweeping $1.5 trillion government funding bill to make it to Biden’s desk.

The Senate passed the continuing resolution and the larger appropriations bill, which funds the government through September and includes billions in Ukraine aid, late Thursday, but it takes time for the larger legislation to make its way from Capitol Hill to the White House. Government funding was set to run out after midnight Friday, necessitating the continuing resolution.

Biden is likely to sign the $1.5 trillion appropriations bill next week.

That bill, which passed with bipartisan support in the House on Wednesday and Senate on the following day, was unveiled just this week after months of negotiations.

The 2,741-page bill funds the government through the current fiscal year and includes $13.6 billion in humanitarian and security assistance to address Russia’s ongoing invasion in Ukraine.

However, COVID-19 pandemic funding that the White House had sought for its pandemic response was stripped out of the bill amid a disagreement among House Democrats. The White House has warned that pandemic-related programs will suffer if additional COVID-19 funding is not approved.

“We thank leaders in the House and Senate for their partnership in getting this bill done, and the President looks forward to signing it into law,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement late Thursday.

“At the same time, we continue to call on Congress to provide the funds urgently needed to prevent severe disruptions to our COVID response,” she said.

Tags Continuing resolution Jen Psaki Joe Biden omnibus Shutdown stopgap funding

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. House set to pass marijuana...
  5. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  6. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  7. Judge strikes down New York...
  8. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  9. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  10. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  11. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  12. Fox News inks deal with Caitlyn...
  13. What’s going on with the Johnson...
  14. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  15. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  16. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  17. First Nations members urge Pope...
  18. Democrats need to get out of their...
Load more

Video

See all Video