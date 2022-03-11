Biden marks anniversary of American Rescue Plan with visit to elementary school

President Biden on Friday marked the first anniversary of his signing the American Rescue Plan into law by visiting a Philadelphia elementary school to tout how the funding has kept schools open and even expanded programming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden toured Luis Muñoz-Marín Elementary School, meeting with students who participate in after-school programs and speaking with teachers about how they’ve used funds from the $1.9 trillion legislation over the past year.

One student gave Biden a drawing and a hug. Another talked about how they liked to play basketball and take part in an art program after school.

“I live here, and I grew up in this community, and we were supporting so much, and we were rooting for you, and we love you,” one teacher told Biden.

The Philadelphia school district received $1.1 billion in funding through the American Rescue Plan. It used that money to make up for learning loss during the pandemic, improve facilities and provide mental health support.

Biden administration officials and Democratic lawmakers have spent the week highlighting the benefits of the American Rescue Plan over the last year, pointing to reduced poverty, job and wage gains, greater housing stability and progress against the pandemic that they argue is a direct result of the $1.9 trillion legislation, which passed without any Republican support.

In addition to Biden’s school visit on Friday, administration officials held calls with reporters and issued fact sheets throughout the week to highlight progress attributed to funding from the legislation. Vice President Harris earlier in the week held an event focused on how the law helped reduce pollution and invest in more environmentally friendly vehicles.

The American Rescue Plan was a major achievement for Biden and Democrats just months after the party took control of each lever of government, and the legislation is likely to be a centerpiece of midterm campaigns as lawmakers argue they’ve done enough to earn another session of Congress in the majority.

“On this one year anniversary of the American Rescue Plan, let’s be clear: We did it alone. Without one single Republican vote. The Democrats — you brought us back,” Biden told House Democrats at their retreat in Philadelphia.

But Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and others have frequently mentioned that $1.9 trillion when voicing concerns about government spending and raising objections to other Democratic funding priorities such as climate initiatives and family care programs.