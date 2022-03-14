Biden attends in-person DNC fundraiser to tout climate agenda

President Biden attended an in-person fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee on Monday as part of his push for the party heading into the 2024 midterm elections.

The president focused his remarks on his climate agenda to a group of 18 attendees sitting at two long tables at the Hotel Washington in Washington, D.C., where he thanked the group for its commitment to the environment.

“I am optimistic, but there’s three things we can deal with at the same time: climate crisis, consumer cost and national security. They’re not at odds with one another,” he said. “That’s why we have to pass the provisions in my Build Back Better, Build Back America plan.”

Biden talked about provisions of the proposed package, including climate tax credits and lower price tags on electric vehicles.

Earlier Monday, dozens of House Democrats in a letter called on Biden to restart negotiations on the climate portions of Build Back Better after the package stalled last year when Sen Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced his opposition to it. The White House has since sought to push certain elements of the package, including its climate portions.

Biden on Monday told the group he’s going to continue to take executive action on climate “where I can” and noted that a climate office was created in the White House under his administration.

“We’re going to continue to be aggressive on the executive front as well,” he said. He spoke about the bipartisan infrastructure deal’s climate provisions, including increasing electric vehicle charging stations.

He said that Russia’s invasion into Ukraine is “another reason why we have to get off our dependency on fossil fuels” and called the climate crisis an “existential threat to humanity.”

“Our grandchildren will never forgive us, and the world will change” if the U.S. doesn’t act on climate, Biden said.

Attendees included Elizabeth Strickler, co-founder of the investment management firm Three Cairns Group, and Nathaniel Simons, co-founder of venture capital climate-focused firm Prelude Ventures.

The event on Monday was the president’s third in the past week in which he rallied Democrats ahead of the midterms. On Thursday evening, he gave remarks to Democratic National Committee members, and on Friday, he spoke at the House Democratic Caucus’s annual issues conference in Philadelphia.