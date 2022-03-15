52 percent of Americans don’t think Biden will run for reelection: poll

A slim majority of Americans said they don’t think President Biden will run reelection in 2024, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll.

The poll found that 52 percent of voters don’t believe Biden will run for reelection in two years, while 29 percent of those polled said they do expect a reelection bid from the 79-year-old commander in chief.

Forty-one percent of those who identify as Democrats said they expect Biden to run for a second term, while 32 percent said they don’t and 26 percent remain unsure.

The poll also found that 49 percent of Americans expect former President Trump to run for a third time, while 27 percent of those surveyed don’t think the former president will run for office again and 24 percent were unsure.

Among Republicans, 60 percent said they think Trump will run for president again in 2024, according to the poll.

The Journal poll also found that in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up, Biden and Trump are tied at 45 percent.

Democrats interviewed by the Journal applauded Biden for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, the passing of his administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan, his response to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and attempts to unite the country in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

“He had to deal with the pandemic, the insurrectionists, the economy and he handled it well,” Keith Williams, chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party’s Black Caucus, told the Journal. “As long as he’s healthy, he should run.”

Biden has repeatedly said that he intends to run for reelection with Vice President Harris, while Trump has frequently hinted at his own desire to win back the White House, though has not officially announced a third presidential run.

Eighty-three percent of the Democrats respondents to the survey still have a favorable opinion on Biden, while 15 percent do not, the poll said.