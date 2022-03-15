Harris’s husband tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the vice president’s office announced.

Harris tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Vice President will not participate in tonight’s event. The Vice President tested negative for COVID-19 today and will continue to test,” Harris’ deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said in a statement about Emhoff’s case.

Emhoff is the first out of the four principals, which includes the president, first lady, and Harris, to contract COVID-19.

Earlier on Tuesday, Harris stood next to Biden in a group with House and Senate Democratic leadership at a bill signing. She then hosted an Equal Pay Day in-person summit at the White House with members of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team alongside Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. Harris was supposed to participate in an event on Equal Pay Day on Tuesday evening alongside President Biden.

“One person I’m particularly proud of… is Kamala Harris. As I said, Kamala chose not to take a chance since her husband contracted COVID, although he’s feeling very well I’m told,” Biden said. “He’s fine but out of an abundance of caution she decided she wasn’t going to join us today but let’s send her our love because she’s something else.”

In the evening event when Biden acknowledged the case, he mistakenly said that the first lady’s husband had COVID-19, as opposed to the vice president’s husband.

“There’s been a little change in the arrangement of who’s on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting COVID but look at this room and what you see,” Biden said. He was interrupted and corrected by First Lady Jill Biden, who was next to him.

“The first gentleman, how about that,” Biden said.