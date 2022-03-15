trending:

Administration

Biden to announce $1B in Ukraine military aid: report

by Lexi Lonas - 03/15/22 8:45 PM ET
President Joe Biden
AP/Patrick Semansky

President Biden is expected to announce more than $1 billion in Ukraine military aid from the $13.6 billion in aid that was passed by Congress, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. 

The U.S. will be providing anti-armor and anti-air systems to Ukraine with the $1.01 billion taken from the more than $13 billion package.

The systems will include air defenses such as Javelins and Stingers that the U.S. says Ukraine needs, according to the Journal. 

Biden reportedly could announce the aid as soon as Wednesday as fighting intensifies between Russia and Ukraine. 

The money comes after the administration also committed $186 million to send aid to Ukrainian refugees as more than 3 million individuals have fled the country. 

“This will provide further support for humanitarian organizations responding to the crisis and complement the generosity of the neighboring countries that are welcoming and supporting refugees,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. 

The aid also comes ahead of the speech Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s will give to Congress this week. 

It will be the second time Zelensky addresses lawmakers as he continues to rally international support for his country. 

After Zelensky’s last speech, the U.S. banned Russian oil imports as another punishment for its aggression in Ukraine.

