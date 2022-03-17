Ex-RNC chairman blasts Trump: ‘Not fit to lead this nation’

Former Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Marc Racicot slammed former President Trump over his comments on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, writing that the ex-commander in chief is “not fit to lead this nation.”

In an article written for the Independent Record on Wednesday, Racicot analyzed Trump’s commentary on the conflict in Ukraine, determining that the ex-president is not fit to lead the U.S., especially during a moment of crisis.

He said the “essential qualities of leadership and human character” are decency, honesty, humility, honor and faithfulness.”

“Donald Trump does not possess those essential qualities of character that leave him fit to lead this nation, most especially in a time of crisis,” Racicot wrote.

The former RNC chair, who led the committee from 2001 to 2003, pointed to Trump’s comments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine in making his argument that the ex-president is not fit to serve. Trump previously called Russian President Vladimir Putin “smart” and “savvy” before changing his tone and describing him as a “ruthless thug.”

Racicot on Wednesday wrote that Trump’s comments on the situation in Ukraine “were laced with reckless propositions, cruelty and improprieties which continue to poison and fray the political life and social fabric of the nation.”

“The vicious actions of the Russian president have been universally condemned by decent people everywhere. But, not by Donald Trump,” Racicot added.

The former Montana governor, who served from 1993 to 2001, also pointed to Trump’s comments to top RNC donors at a retreat, where he reportedly joked that the U.S. should “put the Chinese flag” on F-22 fighter jets and “bomb the shit” out of Russia, then blame the incident on Beijing and “sit back and watch” when the two countries “start fighting with each other.”

Racicot said those remarks “expose an appalling lack of compassion for the death and destruction of the lives, culture and country of the people of Ukraine.”

“And they remind us once more, how critical the character and stability of one person can be,” he added.

The Hill reached out to Trump for comment.

Wednesday was not Racicot’s first time criticizing members of the GOP. In February, he penned an open letter to RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel writing the committee would regret censuring Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for their participation in the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Additionally, Racicot in September 2020 announced that he would not support Trump in that year’s presidential election.