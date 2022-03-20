trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Psaki says Biden will not go to Ukraine during Europe trip

by Sarakshi Rai - 03/20/22 11:34 AM ET
AP.

President Biden will not travel to Ukraine on his scheduled trip to Europe next week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday. 

Biden is set to travel to Europe on Wednesday and attend a NATO leaders summit and a European Union summit in Brussels to discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts related to Russia’s invasion and reaffirm America’s “ironclad commitment” to the alliance. 

While the trip will be focused on “continuing to rally the world in support of the Ukrainian people and against President Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, there are no plans to travel into Ukraine,” Psaki said in a tweet.

More details regarding Biden’s visit to Europe will be announced later on Sunday.

Psaki announced Biden’s plans to travel to Europe at a press briefing on Tuesday and said the White House views the trip as an opportunity for Biden to engage in face-to-face diplomacy with his European counterparts.

The president will “discuss ongoing deterrence and defense efforts in response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified attack on Ukraine, as well as to reaffirm our ironclad commitment to our NATO allies,” Psaki added.

A meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is not currently on the table, she said, while noting that officials are still finalizing the details of the trip “and what it may look like.”

Tags Jen Psaki Joe Biden

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  3. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  4. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  5. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  6. Graham to vote against Jackson’s...
  7. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  8. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  9. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  10. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  11. Manchin opposed to Biden plan to...
  12. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  13. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  14. Madison Cawthorn’s antics miff...
  15. ‘The words of a president...
  16. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  17. First Nations members urge Pope...
  18. Federal judge rules Florida voting...
Load more

Video

See all Video