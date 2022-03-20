Bidens mark Persian new year celebration

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden shared a statement celebrating the Persian festival of Nowruz on Sunday.

“Jill and I extend our best wishes to all who are celebrating Nowruz in the United States and around the world today — including in Iran and across the Middle East, in Central and South Asia, in the Caucuses, and in Europe,” a statement from the White House said.

The Nowruz festival marks the Persian New Year and is celebrated on the spring equinox.

“The Nowruz holiday brings family and friends together around the table to give thanks for loved ones, count our blessings, share meals and gifts, reflect on the year that has passed, and welcome the arrival of spring and the possibilities of a new season,” the statement added.

According to the Bidens, the festival is a “recognition and celebration of the vibrant cultures and friendships of our many diaspora communities in America who make extraordinary contributions and strengthen the fabric of our nation every day.”

Jill and I want to extend our best wishes to all who are celebrating Nowruz around the world. The Nowruz holiday means gathering at the Nowruz table to give thanks for loved ones, reflect on your blessings, and welcome all the possibilities of a new season. Happy Nowruz! — President Biden (@POTUS) March 20, 2022

The statement added that the “spirit of new beginnings and the joy of Nowruz” is reflected in the White House’s Haft-Sin table, which represents “our hopes for the new year.”

“To everyone celebrating, Eid-eh Shoma Mobarak — we wish you a Happy Nowruz,” the Bidens said.