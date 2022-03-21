US announces new sanctions on Chinese officials over ‘repressive acts’

The Department of State announced on Monday it would sanction some Chinese officials over what it called “repressive acts” against members of ethnic and religious groups, including those in the U.S.

“The United States rejects efforts by PRC officials to harass, intimidate, surveil, and abduct members of ethnic and religious minority groups, including those who seek safety abroad, and U.S. citizens, who speak out on behalf of these vulnerable populations,” the department said in a statement, referring to China by its formal name, the People’s Republic of China. “We are committed to defending human rights around the world and will continue to use all diplomatic and economic measures to promote accountability.”

The State Department said it would impose visa restrictions on Chinese officials it said are believed to be responsible for “policies or actions aimed at repressing religious and spiritual practitioners, members of ethnic minority groups, dissidents, human rights defenders, journalists, labor organizers, civil society organizers, and peaceful protestors in China and beyond.”

The department called on China to “cease its acts of transnational repression” that includes silencing Uyghur American activists and other Uyghur individuals “serving the American people by denying exit permission to their family members in China.”

“We will continue to work with the international community to promote accountability for PRC officials responsible for atrocities and human rights violations and abuses wherever they occur, including within China, the United States, and elsewhere around the world,” the department added.

The State Department did not name any specific individuals in its statement. A spokesman for the department said, “Under U.S. law, individual visa records are confidential and we cannot provide details as to who is or will be affected.”