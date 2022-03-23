Biden warns of chemical warfare threat as he leaves for Europe

President Biden on Wednesday warned there is a “real threat” that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use chemical weapons against Ukraine.

“I think it’s a real threat,” Biden said when asked about his level of concern about Putin’s use of chemical weapons.

He offered the comment as he left the White House for Europe, where he will meet with allies to discuss strategy.

When asked what he will say to European leaders, Biden said he will say it face-to-face when he arrives.

“All I have to say, I’m going to say it when I get there,” Biden said, adding that he will be “happy to talk to you guys when I get back,” referring to reporters.

Biden administration officials have raised alarms about the threat that Russia will escalate its war on Ukraine with chemical weapons, and the president has previously warned that Russia would pay a severe price if he launched a chemical weapons attack, but hasn’t specified what that response would involve.

Biden is set to land in Brussels later on Wednesday. On Thursday, he will meet with leaders at NATO headquarters and deliver remarks at a NATO summit to discuss the response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine. He will then attend and deliver remarks at a Group of Seven meeting to discuss consequences the U.S. and allies have imposed on Russia so far.

He will also participate in a bilateral meeting with European Council President Charles Michel, deliver remarks at a European Council summit and hold a press conference on Thursday.

On Friday, the president will travel to Warsaw, where he will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda. He’ll also visit U.S. troops and deliver remarks before returning to Washington.