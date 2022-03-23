Biden approval rating falls to new low: poll

President Biden’s approval rating dropped to 40 percent this week, according to a Reuters-Ipsos poll, an all-time low for the president in that survey.

The survey showed that Biden had a 54 percent disapproval rating amid high inflation and tensions caused by Moscow’s deadly invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Biden’s latest approval ratings mark a 3 point drop from the prior week, and they have been on a steady decline since mid-August when COVID-19 deaths started to increase and the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan.

Survey respondents showed a primary concern with the economy with their next priority being the conflict in Ukraine.

Broken down by party, 77 percent of Democratic respondents approved of Biden’s job in office compared to 10 percent of Republicans and 27 percent of independents, Reuters added.

The poll included 1,005 adults, including 432 Democrats and 366 Republicans. It was conducted between March 21 and March 22 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Biden’s low approval ratings are similar to former President Trump’s around this time of his presidency.

Trump also had 40 percent approval in March of his second year in office, following his lowest ratings of 33 percent in December 2017, Reuters reported.

With November’s midterm elections fast approaching, these survey results could be concerning for Democrats looking to maintain narrow majorities in both the House of Representatives and Senate.