Obama remembers Albright as a ‘champion for democratic values’

Former President Obama issued a statement on Wednesday on the passing of the first female U.S. secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, and hailed her as a “champion for democratic values.”

In a statement released shortly after news of her passing was made public, Obama said that Albright, as the first woman to serve as America’s top diplomat, “helped bring peace to the Balkans, paved the way for progress in some of the most unstable corners of the world, and was a champion for democratic values.”

“And as an immigrant herself, she brought a unique and important perspective to her trailblazing career,” he added.

Albright’s family revealed that she died of cancer on Wednesday. She was 84.

Obama went on to share one of his favorite stories from Albright’s time in public office, saying, “At a naturalization ceremony, an Ethiopian man came up to Madeleine and said, ‘Only in America could a refugee from Africa meet the Secretary of State.'”

The former president shared that she replied, “Only in America could a refugee from Central Europe become Secretary of State.”

Albright was born in Prague and came to the U.S. as a refugee in 1948 after a Communist coup in Czechoslovakia. Albright served during the Clinton administration from 1997 to 2001.

According to Obama, “It’s because of people like Madeleine that the story of America is, ultimately, one of hope — an upward journey.”

He added that he and former first lady Michelle Obama send their thoughts to the Albright family and “everyone who knew and served with a truly remarkable woman.”