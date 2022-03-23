Biden requests flags flown at half-staff for Albright

President Biden on Wednesday called former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright a champion of democracy and human rights, and requested that United States flags be flown at half-staff to honor her.

“America had no more committed champion of democracy and human rights than Secretary Albright, who knew personally and wrote powerfully of the perils of autocracy,” Biden said in a statement.

“Madeleine was always a force for goodness, grace, and decency—and for freedom,” he added.

Albright died of cancer on Wednesday at the age of 84.

Biden requested through a proclamation that the flag be flown at half-staff at the White House, at public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels through March. 27. Additionally, flags at embassies, legations, consular offices and all military facilities abroad should be flown at half-staff.

Biden noted in his statement that Albright’s family fled their home in Czechoslovakia during World War II, and that her father, who was a diplomat, was “marked for death by the Soviet regime.”

“She spent the rest of her days defending freedom around the world and lifting up those who suffered under repression,” Biden said. “She was an immigrant fleeing persecution. A refugee in need of safe haven. And like so many before her—and after—she was proudly American.”

Biden said that Albright had broke multiple barriers, serving on the National Security Council under President Carter, and as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and the first woman secretary of State under President Clinton.

“In every role, she used her fierce intellect and sharp wit—and often her unmatched collection of pins—to advance America’s national security and promote peace around the world,” Biden said.

The president said working with Albright when he was in the Senate was a highlight of his career and recognized her work after government, including as the longtime chair of the National Democratic Institute.

Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken were aboard Air Force One traveling to Europe when the news of Albright’s death first broke. He issued his statement once he landed in Brussels.