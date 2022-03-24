Majority in new poll thinks Biden lacks toughness in response to Russian invasion

A majority of adults in a new poll said that President Biden is not being tough enough when responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The poll, conducted by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, found that 56 percent of adults surveyed said that they believe Biden’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has not been tough enough.

Thirty-six percent of respondents said Biden’s response to the Russian invasion has been “about right,” and 6 percent said it has been too tough.

Democrats were divided on Biden’s response to the invasion, with 43 percent of Democrats polled saying he has not been tough enough and 53 percent saying his reaction has been “about right,” according to the AP.

Among Republicans polled, 68 percent said Biden’s response to the invasion has not been tough enough, while 20 percent said it has been “about right.” Nine percent said the president has been “too tough.”

The poll was conducted between March 17 and March 21, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was inching closer to its one-month mark. The attack began on Feb. 24, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in Ukraine.

Moscow’s offensive, however, has been slowed by strong opposition by Ukrainian forces. Russia’s economy is also experiencing hardships after the U.S. and Western allies imposed sweeping sanctions against the country in response to its offensive.

Biden is meeting with other NATO leaders on Thursday in Brussels for a summit focused on how to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Overall, 43 percent of adults in the new poll approve of the way Biden is handling his job as president, while 56 percent said they disapprove of the job he is doing. When it came to the U.S.’s relationship with Russia, 46 percent of respondents gave Biden positive marks, compared to 53 percent who said they disapprove of the job he is doing.

The poll, which surveyed 1,082 adults, has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

The Hill reached out to the White House for comment on the new poll numbers.