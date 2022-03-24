Biden hints he may visit Ukrainian refugees while in Poland

President Biden on Thursday indicated he will try to meet with refugees displaced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine while visiting Poland on Saturday.

“This is an international responsibility, and the United States as one of the leaders in the international community has an obligation to be engaged and do all we can to ease the suffering and pain of innocent women, and children and men, for that matter, throughout Ukraine, and those who have made it across the border,” Biden said at a press conference at NATO headquarters.

“I plan on attempting to see those folks,” Biden continued. “As well as I hope I’m going to be able to see — I guess I’m not supposed to say where I’m going am I? Anyway, I hope I get to see a lot of people.”

The White House has been mum about Biden’s plans while in Poland beyond meeting with President Andrzej Duda, but it has signaled humanitarian aid will be a major part of the visit. Vice President Harris met with refugees during her own trip to Warsaw earlier this month.

Biden could visit the Ukrainian border while in Poland, but the White House has said there are no plans for him to visit Ukraine, noting the significant security concerns around a president visiting a war zone.

Biden said he did not believe seeing a war zone or refugee camp would change his mind on ruling out military involvement in Ukraine, calling the situation “devastating” but noting that he’s been to many similar locations during his time as a senator and vice president.

“What it will do, it will reinforce my commitment to have the United States make sure we are a major piece of dealing with the relocation of all those folks, as well as humanitarian assistance needed both inside Ukraine and outside Ukraine,” Biden said.

The White House announced earlier Thursday that the U.S. will accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and provide $1 billion in support for European nations handling an influx of individuals fleeing the Russian invasion.