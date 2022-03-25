First lady to visit with Ukrainian children evacuated to St. Jude in Tennessee

First lady Jill Biden will meet on Friday with Ukrainian pediatric cancer patients that were evacuated from Europe to Tennessee to receive treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the first lady’s office confirmed to The Hill.

The first lady was previously scheduled to visit the hospital in Memphis to highlight programs and services that support pediatric cancer patients and caregivers as part of the administration’s Cancer Moonshot initiative.

The Associated Press first reported on Biden’s private visit with the Ukrainian children.

The State Department announced on Tuesday that it had coordinated with St. Jude to provide necessary life-saving and immediate care to four Ukrainian children whose ongoing cancer treatment was disrupted by Russia’s invasion of their country.

The department assisted in an airlift of the children and some of their family members from Poland to the international airport in Memphis, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The first lady is set to arrive Friday afternoon, tour the hospital, and meet the Ukrainian children.

Later on Friday, the first lady will travel to Denver and attend a Democratic National Committee finance event in the evening. On Saturday, she will provide opening remarks at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit Denver at the Community College of Denver.