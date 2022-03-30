Biden receives second COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden received his second COVID-19 booster shot on camera Wednesday afternoon, a day after it was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for his age group.

Biden received the shot after delivering remarks about the fight against the pandemic. The dose of the Pfizer vaccine was administered by a member of the White House medical unit, the White House said.

“It didn’t hurt a bit,” Biden said after rolling up to receive the dose. Reporters peppered him with questions as he received the shot, though he ignored most of them.

The FDA on Tuesday authorized a second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for those aged 50 and older. The agency said anyone in this age group can get a second booster dose of mRNA vaccine four months or more after receiving a first booster shot.

Biden, 79, similarly received his first booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine on camera at the end of September after it was authorized.

The president delivered a speech about the pandemic from the White House on Wednesday afternoon that highlighted a new “one-stop shop” website designed to help Americans access coronavirus vaccines, tests, treatments and masks.

The White House is currently grappling with its own COVID-19 cases. White House press secretary Jen Psaki and principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre have stayed away from the West Wing after testing positive for the virus. Both women are vaccinated and boosted and said to be experiencing mild symptoms.

The White House takes special precautions to protect Biden from the virus, including testing those who come in contact with him for COVID-19. Biden is also tested semi-regularly and tested negative earlier this week.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters Tuesday that Biden would test more often this week following his trip to Europe.

Updated 1:58 p.m.