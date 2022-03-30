Buttigieg: Greene’s remarks on his marriage show plan to ‘divide and demonize and demoralize’

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a new interview said comments from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) about his marriage illustrates a plan to “divide and demonize and demoralize.”

Greene spoke at a rally in Georgia over the weekend in support of former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), who is running for governor in the Peach State. The freshman congresswoman made headlines when she remarked on Buttigieg’s marriage with his husband, Chasten Buttigieg.

“You know what? Pete Buttigieg can take his electric vehicles and his bicycles, and he and his husband can stay out of our girls’ bathrooms,” Greene said, eliciting applause from the crowd.

Buttigieg is now responding to Greene’s remarks, calling them “nonsensical comments.”

“The reason you hear somebody like that making nonsensical, literally nonsensical comments like that — I don’t know what you’d do with an electric vehicle in any bathroom — they don’t want to talk about what we’re actually working on,” Buttigieg said during an appearance on Yahoo! News’ “Skullduggery” podcast when asked about the congresswoman’s remarks.

“So they’re going to keep tripling down on anything that can divide and demonize and demoralize, and through that capture attention,” he added.

Greene’s comments came days before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, which some have referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. The legislation prohibits educational instruction regarding sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade.

Buttigieg told Yahoo! News that the bill is “hurting kids.” He and his husband adopted twins last summer.

“I think about what life might be like for our kids when they start school. If they were in a place like Florida, it might stop them from mentioning they had a great time over the weekend with their dads,” the Transportation secretary said.