4 in 10 Americans blame Biden administration policies for gas prices: poll

Americans say that Biden administration policies are the No. 1 cause for the increase in fuel costs in the United State, according to a recent poll by Quinnipiac University.

The poll found 41 percent of Americans say the Biden administration’s economic policies are to blame for the rise in gas prices.

According to the survey, 24 percent say sanctions against Russia caused the increase in fuel prices, 24 percent believe oil companies are to blame and 5 percent say the increase is due to the rise in demand after coronavirus restrictions were eased.

The price of gas has skyrocketed in recent months, with the average price at the U.S. pump reaching over $4 per gallon.

The Biden administration and Democrats have sought to place the blame on corporations they say are charging more at the pump despite a decrease in the price of oil per barrel.

“Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too,” Biden said in a tweet earlier this month. “Oil and gas companies shouldn’t pad their profits at the expense of hardworking Americans.”

Forty-one percent of Democrats surveyed say oil companies are to blame, and another 41 percent of Democrats blame sanctions against Russia for the price hike.

However, Republicans and independents appear to disagree — both groups blame the Biden administration first for the high gas prices.

Eighty-two percent of Republicans blame the Biden administration’s policies, while 39 percent of independents feel the same, according to the poll.

The increase in fuel prices has been an issue weeks, and 35 percent of Americans said they have had to buy less groceries in order to afford gas.

The poll was conducted from March 24 to 28 among 1,462 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 2.6 percentage points.