trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap

by Brett Samuels and Zach Schonfeld - 12/08/22 8:12 AM ET
by Brett Samuels and Zach Schonfeld - 12/08/22 8:12 AM ET

President Biden on Thursday announced the U.S. had secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia, nearly 10 months after she was detained there.

“After months of being unjustly detained in Russia, held under intolerable circumstances, Brittney will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones, and she should’ve been there all along,” Biden said from the Roosevelt Room.

Biden said Griner is in “good spirits,” and he thanked the United Arab Emirates for their help in facilitating her release. He said he expected her to be back in the U.S. in the next 24 hours.

The president said he spoke to Griner over the phone. He was joined for the call by Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, as well as Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

U.S. officials said early Thursday they’d secured Griner’s release roughly 300 days after she was first detained in Russia for bringing vape cartridges with hashish oil into the country. Biden administration officials have worked since to bring Griner, a star player on the Phoenix Mercury and an Olympic gold medalist, back home through a prisoner swap or other means.

Griner in August was sentenced to serve nine years in prison and had been recently transferred to a penal colony.

Biden did not detail the specifics of Griner’s release, but she was reportedly part of a one-for-one prisoner swap for Viktor Bout, an arms dealer sentenced in 2012 to 25 years in prison for various charges related to trafficking weapons and conspiring to kill Americans.

Cherelle Griner at the White House thanked the president and the organizations who helped her during her wife’s imprisonment.

“Today my family is whole, but as you all are aware, there are so many families that are not whole,” she said, adding that she and her wife will remain committed to helping other families, including Paul Whelan’s.

“Today’s just a happy day for me and my family so I’m going to smile right now. Thank you,” she said.

Biden faced significant pressure to secure Brittney Griner’s release. Griner is an accomplished athlete and a Black and gay woman, and millions of Americans followed updates on her case as she went through what Biden called a “show trial.”

The agreement that led to Griner’s release is likely to draw some criticism given the U.S. is releasing a man convicted of selling weapons to terrorists, and experts have expressed concerns that agreeing to prisoner swaps may increase the likelihood Americans abroad are abducted if foreign nations believe they can use them as leverage.

Additionally, Biden was unable to secure the release of Whelan, who has been held in Russia since 2018 on spying charges that he vehemently denies. He has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Biden acknowledged Whelan’s family likely has “mixed feelings” about seeing Griner’s release while Whelan remains imprisoned. But he vowed to continue pushing for his return to the United States.

“Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul’s case different than Brittney’s,” Biden said. “And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up. We will never give up.”

American Marc Fogel is also imprisoned in Russia, and State Department officials have said they will pursue his release on humanitarian grounds but have not applied the determination that the Pennsylvania native is unjustly detained or being held for political purposes.

Updated at 9 a.m.

Tags Biden Brittney Griner prisoner swap russia white house

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the US was able to bring home Brittney Griner but not Paul Whelan
  2. Frustration swirls in House GOP over McCarthy Speakership opposition
  3. Economists: A US housing recession has already arrived
  4. Fox’s Laura Ingraham after Herschel Walker’s Georgia loss: ‘I’m ...
  5. Biden’s latest student loan payment extension is unlawful
  6. GOP smells blood with wounded Trump  
  7. House sends marriage equality bill to Biden’s desk
  8. Americans detained in Russia: Paul Whelan, 2 others being held
  9. Did Herschel Walker just end Trump’s presidential hopes?
  10. Georgia loss fuels GOP divisions over Trump
  11. Ocasio-Cortez under investigation by House Ethics Committee
  12. Brittney Griner’s release and the strategic value of good diplomacy
  13. Biden to announce $36 billion in relief for major pension fund to avoid benefit ...
  14. The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2022
  15. WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
  16. Celine Dion diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome: What is it?
  17. Paul Whelan ‘greatly disappointed’ more has not been done to secure release
  18. How Democrats won the midterms
Load more

Video

See all Video