trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Administration

Safety investigators will look into how an engine caught fire on a Boeing 737 Max

by AP - 07/07/23 6:30 PM ET
by AP - 07/07/23 6:30 PM ET
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson, prepares to land at Boeing Field following a test flight in Seattle. Boeing said Thursday, April 13, 2023 that production and delivery of a “significant number” of its 737 Max planes could be delayed because of questions about a supplier’s work on the fuselages. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal safety officials say they will investigate an engine fire that was discovered on a United Airlines Boeing 737 Max after the plane landed in Newark, New Jersey.

The National Transportation Safety Board disclosed the investigation Friday, when it issued a preliminary report on the June 28 incident. No one was injured.

Boeing declined to comment, referring inquiries to the NTSB and United, which said it too was investigating.

One of the plane’s two engines caught fire after the plane completed a flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Pilots said they noticed a fire-warning indicator for the left engine as they taxied to the gate at Newark Liberty International Airport. They shut down the engine and discharged a bottle of fire retardant, and the warning indicator flicked off, according to the NTSB.

There was no smoke or fire coming from the engine, but the plane was towed to the gate, where maintenance crews saw signs of fuel leaking from the engine, and heat damage inside the engine cover, the NTSB said.

The NTSB kept the engine for its investigation. Federal Aviation Administration records indicate the plane was built in late 2020.

The flight carried 179 passengers and five crew members.

The NTSB said the investigation will include representatives from Boeing, engine maker CFM International, United Airlines and the FAA.

Tags 737 Max Boeing NTSB

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More Administration News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. When is the optimal time for Biden to drop out of the race?
  2. Nearly a quarter of Republicans say classified docs charges make them more ...
  3. It was a popular national monument, until it was robbed to extinction
  4. Activists want to disqualify Trump from ballot in key states under 14th ...
  5. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  6. The Memo: DeSantis tries to shift narrative after campaign criticism
  7. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  8. Student debt: Democrats seek to galvanize young voters over Supreme Court ruling
  9. Axelrod warns Cornel West bid could tip election to Trump
  10. How John Roberts exhibited his power in the Supreme Court’s biggest decisions
  11. Remote work poses risks to physical health
  12. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  13. Judge rejects DOJ request to bar Trump deposition in Strzok, Page lawsuits
  14. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  15. Newsom will no longer contest parole of Charles Manson ‘family’ member
  16. Appeals court allows Tennessee ban on gender-affirming care for minors to take ...
  17. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  18. The failed coup in Russia has turned Putin into a lame duck
Load more