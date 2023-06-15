trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Agricultural producers and food businesses throught nation getting $320M boost from USDA

by AP - 06/15/23 4:30 PM ET
by AP - 06/15/23 4:30 PM ET
Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, holds up a large, locally grown sweet potato at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control rising food prices and improve nutrition, Vilsack said Thursday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Tom Vilsack, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, holds up a large, locally grown sweet potato at Fresh Start Food Hub & Market, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Manchester, N.H. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investments designed to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control…

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is seeding agricultural producers and food businesses with millions of dollars in investment funds to improve markets, create and strengthen jobs, control food prices and improve nutrition, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Thursday.

“We’re here to underscore the important role that local and regional food systems play for American agriculture and farmers, and to announce $320 million of variety of loans and grants which are designed to strengthen the supply chain, to make the food system more resilient and to create a number of opportunities for mid- and small-size operators,” he said.

He spoke during a visit to the Fresh Start Market in Manchester, New Hampshire. The market sells fresh fruits, vegetables and other products grown by immigrant farmers, some of which are distributed via a community-supported agriculture program.

“Thanks to our partnership with federal officials, including Secretary Vilsack’s Department of Agriculture, we’re making significant progress in tackling food insecurity and leading the way in developing new approaches to create more healthy food options in our city,” Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig said.

North Country Growers in New Hampshire is getting a $19.9 million guaranteed loan to build and operate a 20-acre hydroponic greenhouse to grow lettuce and other leafy greens year round, he said. The project hopes to grow 30 million heads of lettuce a year for sale to local grocery stores and restaurants and distribution throught the Northeast.

It will also support 84 jobs.

Other businesses that will benefit from the investments include a meat market and a bison processing facility that will expand production capabilities; a berry processor that will purchase equipment to expand production capacity; and a plant-based yogurt manufacturer and a cold storage facility that will expand sustainable options for consumers.

Strengthening market opportunities has an economic benefit for small- and mid-sized producers, he said.

More market opportunities means more competitive prices.

“And when you create a local and regional food system you are reducing some costs associated with getting that food to consumers,” Vilsack said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden knocks reporter for ‘dumb question’ about corruption allegation
  2. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  3. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
  4. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  5. College Board says it won’t alter AP courses to comply with Florida’s laws
  6. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  7. Shutdown odds grow amid GOP infighting
  8. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  9. Trump was uninterested in lawyer’s attempt to settle classified documents ...
  10. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  11. Hurricane Harry is bearing down on King Charles III
  12. House approves pistol brace legislation that was at the center of conservative ...
  13. New theory of Earth’s rapid creation makes alien life more likely: study
  14. House GOP votes to increase congressional authority over federal rulemaking
  15. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  16. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
  17. Strawberry products sold in 32 states recalled over Hepatitis A risks
  18. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
Load more

Video

See all Video