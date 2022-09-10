trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Aer Lingus cancels Dublin-origin flights, cites IT outage

by The Associated Press - 09/10/22 12:13 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/10/22 12:13 PM ET

LONDON (AP) — The Irish carrier Aer Lingus canceled all flights out of Dublin to European and U.K. destinations Saturday after a major computer networking incident knocked offline its check-in and boarding systems and website, the company said.

It said all outgoing flights from Dublin beginning at mid-afternoon were canceled, and a number of Dublin-bound flights from European destinations were also canceled. Flights from Portugal and Spain were delayed, it said.

An Aer Lingus spokesperson said later by email that connectivity had been restored by the impacted network provider — which they did not name — and the airline was getting IT services back online.

The spokesperson said the provider had identified the reason for the incident “and we are not treating it as a cyberware/ransomware attack at this time.” They did not elaborate.

In all, 51 flights were canceled, Aer Lingus said, adding that transatlantic flights operating out of Shannon Airport were not affected but that transatlantic service from Dublin operated with delays and reduced passenger numbers due to security restrictions related to the systems outage.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why Barr is breaking from Trump ...
  2. DoorDash customer says delivery ...
  3. Who are the four people Trump and the ...
  4. Chipotle puts a stop to ...
  5. The 10 most polluted states in the US
  6. More than 70 House Democrats join ...
  7. Former Trump White House lawyer says ...
  8. Oz tries to tighten the screws on ...
  9. Here’s how Biden has shifted the ...
  10. How a railroad strike could send food ...
  11. Muslim Americans see their political ...
  12. Texas rep presents convicted Jan. 6 ...
  13. The best ‘beer towns’ to visit ...
  14. Biden continues to stiff-arm the press
  15. CNN’s Tapper: It would be ...
  16. Gavin Newsom faces new challenge with ...
  17. Ohio shows signs of becoming swing ...
  18. Department of Justice subpoenas ...
Load more

Video

See all Video