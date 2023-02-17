trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Amazon asks corporate staff to be in offices 3 days a week

by HALELUYA HADERO, Associated Press - 02/17/23 3:42 PM ET
by HALELUYA HADERO, Associated Press - 02/17/23 3:42 PM ET
FILE – The light reflects off the glass facade of a building on the Amazon campus outside the company headquarter on March 20, 2020, in Seattle. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in a memo to staff Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, that corporate employees will be required to return to the office at least three days a week starting in May. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon will require its corporate employees to return to the office at least three days a week.

CEO Andy Jassy announced the policy Friday in a memo to staff. It marks a shift from Amazon’s current policy of allowing leaders to determine how their teams worked. The change will go into effect May 1.

Many companies have been calling their employees back to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to operate virtually.

Last month, Starbucks told its corporate employees to plan to work from the office three days a week. Disney is asking employees to plan for four in-office days starting in March. And Walmart said this week that it would require its tech teams to plan regular in-office work days.

Jassy said in his memo that Amazon made its decision after observing what worked during the pandemic. Among other things, he said the senior leadership team watched how staff performed and talked to leaders at other companies. He said they concluded employees tended to be more engaged in person and collaborate more easily.

The move could help local economies, he said.

“I’m also optimistic that this shift will provide a boost for the thousands of businesses located around our urban headquarter locations in the Puget Sound, Virginia, Nashville, and the dozens of cities around the world where our employees go to the office,” Jassy wrote.

Jassy said the details of the policy haven’t been finalized. He said he wanted to share the decision — made at a meeting of the company’s senior leadership team this week — as early as possible. He said there will be certain roles that will be exempted from the policy, “but that will be a small minority.”

Last month, Amazon announced it would trim 18,000 corporate positions in its efforts to prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown. Other big tech companies, including Salesforce and Google, have been doing the same.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  5. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  6. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  7. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  8. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  9. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
  10. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  11. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  12. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  13. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  14. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  15. Finger-pointing flies from lawmakers over Ohio train derailment and spill
  16. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  17. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  18. What to know about the chemicals in the Ohio train derailment
Load more

Video

See all Video