trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Animal rights activists protest octopus farm plans in Spain

by AP - 05/21/23 9:42 AM ET
by AP - 05/21/23 9:42 AM ET
Animal rights activists gather to protest outside the Agriculture Ministry in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 21, 2023. The activists protested plans for the construction of the first large-scale octopus farm, saying there are no laws in the country or the European Union to guarantee the welfare of octopuses in captivity. The farm is scheduled to be built next year in the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. (AP Photo/Paul White)
Animal rights activists gather to protest outside the Agriculture Ministry in Madrid, Spain, Sunday, May 21, 2023. The activists protested plans for the construction of the first large-scale octopus farm, saying there are no laws in the country or the European Union to guarantee the welfare of octopuses in captivity. The farm is scheduled to be built next year in the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. (AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID (AP) — Animal rights activists gathered Sunday in Madrid to protest plans for the construction of an octopus farm in Spain, saying there are no respective laws in the country and the European Union to guarantee the welfare of the animals in captivity.

The proposed farm, which aims to breed octopuses on a large scale in captivity, is scheduled to be built next year in the Canary Islands, a Spanish archipelago located in the Atlantic Ocean.

A few dozen people showed up to express their concerns regarding a project that plans to confine 3 million octopuses in pools, despite these creatures being solitary predators in their natural habitat.

“It is similar to imprisoning tigers together. They will prey on one another and will also attempt to escape due to their high intelligence and adeptness,” said Jaime Posada, a spokesperson for the protest called by various animal welfare organizations.

Octopuses grown in captivity will behave differently from those in the wild, said Nova Pescanova, the seafood company promoting this farm. Since 2018, the company has run a pilot project in a research facility in northern Spain, where they have succeeded in breeding five captivity-born generations of the cephalopod.

“It is not possible to grow any (animal) species in the European Union without respecting their welfare conditions. It is the standard, and our group does nothing but comply with guidelines and legislations,” said Roberto Romero, the multinational’s aquaculture director.

Since the demand for octopus consumption has been on the rise, farming octopuses is being regarded as a first step towards ensuring sustainable food production.

Octopus is a staple in the Mediterranean diet, particularly popular in Spain and Italy, although both of them import most of the octopus they consume. Recently, the global demand for this delicacy has expanded, with countries like the United States witnessing a 23% increase in imports and China experiencing a 73% surge between 2016 and 2018, according to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the spokesperson’s last name is Posada, not Poasada,

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  4. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  5. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  6. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  7. The one person who could stop DeSantis isn’t Trump
  8. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  9. DeSantis embraces national GOP strategy on energy issues like ESG, gas stoves
  10. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  11. These areas of the US at ‘elevated’ risk of blackouts this summer
  12. 5 potential paths to a fusion energy breakthrough
  13. Swalwell says former NFL player threatened to execute him
  14. Biden can, and should, ignore the GOP’s debt suicide attempt
  15. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  16. DeSantis requests the judge in Disney case be dismissed for perceived partiality
  17. Senate Democrat urges McCarthy to put ‘pin back in grenade’ on debt talks
  18. McCarthy signals debt limit negotiations can’t move forward until Biden ...
Load more

Video

See all Video