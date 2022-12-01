trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Applications for jobless benefits declined last week

by MATT OTT, Associated Press - 12/01/22 8:44 AM ET
by MATT OTT, Associated Press - 12/01/22 8:44 AM ET
FILE – Hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. On Thursday the Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits came back down last week, hovering near levels suggesting the U.S. labor market has been largely unaffected by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes.

Applications for jobless aid fell to 225,000 for the week ending Nov. 26, a decline of 16,000 from the previous week’s 241,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which evens out week-to-week swings, inched up by 1,750 to 227,000.

Applications for unemployment benefits are a proxy for layoffs, and viewed with other employment data, shows that American workers are enjoying extraordinary job security at the moment, despite an economy with some glaring weaknesses.

The Labor Department said Thursday that 1.61 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Nov. 19, up 57,000 from the week before.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  2. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  3. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  4. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  5. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  6. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  7. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  8. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  9. House panel votes to designate Pelosi ‘Speaker Emerita’
  10. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  11. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  12. Why Biden’s repeated call for an assault weapons ban could be a political ...
  13. Rail strike bill is rare rift between Democrats, unions
  14. These House members broke from their parties on rail strike legislation
  15. Belarusians at Kyiv’s gates?
  16. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  17. Nevada looks to shake up presidential primary calendar ahead of 2024
  18. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
Load more

Video

See all Video