trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Arizona company adds $1B solar power parts plant in Alabama

by The Associated Press - 11/16/22 4:29 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/16/22 4:29 PM ET

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Arizona-based First Solar Inc. has selected Alabama as the site of a more than $1 billion factory that will manufacture modules that generate solar power, the company announced Wednesday.

First Solar said in a statement that the plant, to be located in Lawrence County in the Tennessee Valley region, will create more than 700 jobs.

The factory is part of a previously announced plan to increase First Solar’s U.S. manufacturing capacity to more than 10 gigawatts by 2025, the company said. It already has three factories in Ohio, one of which is expected to begin production next year.

First Solar describes itself as the only major solar manufacturer that has headquarters in the United States and is not making components in China. The project will bring the company’s total investment in U.S. manufacturing to more than $4 billion, it said.

A bill signed by President Joe Biden in August will direct spending, tax credits and loans to bolster technology like solar panels; consumer efforts to improve home energy efficiency; emissions-reducing equipment for coal- and gas-powered power plants; and air pollution controls for farms, ports and low-income communities.

First Solar CEO Mark Widmar said that legislation “has firmly placed America on the path to a sustainable energy future” and the new plants will help with the transition toward cleaner energy, which supporters say will help stem climate change.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the plant will be in Lawrence County.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  2. Republicans win control of the House
  3. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  4. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
  5. Senate votes to advance same-sex marriage bill
  6. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  7. McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader
  8. National Review on Trump in 2024: ‘No’
  9. Election deniers seize on Lake loss as GOP tries to move past claims
  10. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if he loses fans over political views
  11. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  12. Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid
  13. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for president
  14. Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
  15. Schumer to nominate Murray as Senate president pro tempore
  16. Trump 2024 announcement could open door further to challengers
  17. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Ticketmaster to be broken up amid Taylor Swift drama
  18. House Democrats assess a transformed Washington after losing majority
Load more

Video

See all Video